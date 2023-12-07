Should you wager on Matthew Poitras to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Poitras stats and insights

  • In four of 24 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Poitras' shooting percentage is 13.9%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:43 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:26 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

