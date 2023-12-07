Will Matt Grzelcyk Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 7?
Can we expect Matt Grzelcyk scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Grzelcyk stats and insights
- Grzelcyk has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
- Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.
- Grzelcyk averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 90 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Grzelcyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|3:29
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
