The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) as just 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: TNT and truTV
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -1.5 229.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles' 22 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 10 times.
  • Los Angeles has had an average of 225.2 points in its games this season, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Lakers' ATS record is 10-12-0 this season.
  • Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won 11, or 78.6%, of those games.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 11-2, a 84.6% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 229.5 points in nine of 22 games this season.
  • New Orleans' contests this season have a 228-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • New Orleans has gone 13-9-0 ATS this season.
  • The Pelicans have won in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • New Orleans has a record of 7-5, a 58.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 10 45.5% 112.2 226.8 113 226.4 228.4
Pelicans 9 40.9% 114.6 226.8 113.4 226.4 227.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • The Lakers have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.
  • Los Angeles has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (45.5%). It has covered five times in 11 games at home and five times in 11 games on the road.
  • The Lakers record only 1.2 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Pelicans give up (113.4).
  • Los Angeles has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 113.4 points.

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • New Orleans has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have gone over the total four times.
  • New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (9-3-0). Away, it is .400 (4-6-0).
  • The Pelicans put up an average of 114.6 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 113 the Lakers allow.
  • New Orleans is 10-3 against the spread and 9-4 overall when it scores more than 113 points.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Lakers and Pelicans Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 10-12 7-7 9-13
Pelicans 13-9 10-4 10-12

Lakers vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Lakers Pelicans
112.2
Points Scored (PG)
 114.6
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
6-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-3
7-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 9-4
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.4
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
7-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-2
10-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-2

