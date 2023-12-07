When JuJu Smith-Schuster hits the gridiron for the New England Patriots in their Week 14 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Schuster has totaled 170 yards receiving on 25 catches with one TD this season, averaging 17 yards per game.

Smith-Schuster has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 33 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 28 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 1 14 0 Week 5 Saints 4 3 6 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 1 1 3 1 Week 9 Commanders 7 6 51 0 Week 10 Colts 1 1 9 0 Week 12 @Giants 4 2 10 0 Week 13 Chargers 3 1 11 0

