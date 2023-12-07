Will John Beecher score a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Beecher stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Beecher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Beecher has zero points on the power play.

He has a 19.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 90 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Beecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:45 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:50 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:08 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:14 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:22 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

