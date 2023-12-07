Can we expect Jake DeBrusk finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

DeBrusk has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

DeBrusk averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.5%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:08 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:59 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:48 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.