Hampus Lindholm and the Boston Bruins will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at TD Garden. There are prop bets for Lindholm available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 23:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Lindholm has scored a goal in one of 24 games this season.

In six of 24 games this year, Lindholm has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Lindholm has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 24 games played.

Lindholm's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 24 Games 5 6 Points 3 1 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.