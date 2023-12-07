Ezekiel Elliott was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. All of Elliott's stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 14, Elliott has 112 carries for 429 yards and two touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 24 receptions (31 targets) for 154 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thigh

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Patriots this week: Rhamondre Stevenson (DNP/ankle): 156 Rush Att; 619 Rush Yds; 4 Rush TDs 38 Rec; 238 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Patriots vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 7, 2023

December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Elliott 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 112 429 2 3.8 31 24 154 0

Elliott Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 29 0 5 14 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 16 80 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 16 0 2 6 0 Week 5 Saints 8 21 0 4 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 7 34 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 11 31 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 36 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 17 0 3 15 0 Week 10 Colts 13 54 0 2 34 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 46 0 2 6 0 Week 13 Chargers 17 52 0 4 40 0

