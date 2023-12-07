DeVante Parker was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 14. All of Parker's stats can be found on this page.

Entering Week 14, Parker has 22 receptions for 264 yards -- 12 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 39 occasions.

DeVante Parker Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Patriots have three other receivers on the injury list this week: Demario Douglas (DNP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Kayshon Boutte (DNP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 25 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Patriots vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 7, 2023

December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Parker 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 39 22 264 94 0 12

Parker Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 1 14 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 3 42 0 Week 13 Chargers 9 4 64 0

