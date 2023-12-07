Will DeVante Parker Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeVante Parker was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 14. All of Parker's stats can be found on this page.
Rep DeVante Parker and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 14, Parker has 22 receptions for 264 yards -- 12 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 39 occasions.
Keep an eye on Parker's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
DeVante Parker Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Patriots have three other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Demario Douglas (DNP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Kayshon Boutte (DNP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 25 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Patriots vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Parker 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|39
|22
|264
|94
|0
|12
Parker Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|8
|6
|57
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|4
|2
|33
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|2
|1
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|5
|3
|42
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|9
|4
|64
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.