Demario Douglas did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Douglas' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Douglas has been targeted 55 times, with season stats of 410 yards on 36 receptions (11.4 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has four carries for 29 yards.

Demario Douglas Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Patriots have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Kayshon Boutte (DNP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 25 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD DeVante Parker (LP/knee): 22 Rec; 264 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Patriots vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 7, 2023

December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Douglas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 36 410 262 0 11.4

Douglas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 40 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 15 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 45 0 Week 5 Saints 2 1 24 0 Week 7 Bills 6 4 54 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 5 25 0 Week 9 Commanders 7 5 55 0 Week 10 Colts 9 6 84 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 6 49 0

