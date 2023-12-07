Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 7?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is David Pastrnak going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pastrnak stats and insights
- In 12 of 24 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Pastrnak has accumulated four goals and 11 assists.
- He takes 4.8 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pastrnak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|1
|2
|23:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:05
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|21:12
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|20:31
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|0
|3
|13:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|3
|1
|2
|17:35
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.