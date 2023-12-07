The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Danton Heinen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

  • Heinen has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.
  • Heinen has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Heinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:56 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:15 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:06 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:15 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:12 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:55 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 13:12 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

