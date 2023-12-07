Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Sabres on December 7, 2023
Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Casey Mittelstadt and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Buffalo Sabres matchup at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bruins vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Pastrnak has been a major player for Boston this season, with 36 points in 24 games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|10
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Brad Marchand has 23 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
Charlie McAvoy Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Charlie McAvoy has 19 total points for Boston, with three goals and 16 assists.
McAvoy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Mittelstadt has totaled six goals and 16 assists in 26 games for Buffalo, good for 22 points.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|Nov. 27
|1
|2
|3
|3
