Bruins vs. Sabres: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 7
The Boston Bruins (17-4-3) are heavy favorites when they host the Buffalo Sabres (10-14-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+. The Bruins are -250 on the moneyline to win, while the Sabres have +200 moneyline odds.
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Bruins Moneyline
|Sabres Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-250
|+200
|6
|FanDuel
|-265
|+220
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Sabres Betting Trends
- Buffalo has played 14 games this season with over 6 goals.
- The Bruins have gone 12-7 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Sabres have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 27.8%, of those games.
- Boston is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
- Buffalo has had moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Bruins Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-3-1
|5-4
|7-3-0
|6.1
|3.50
|2.90
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-3-1
|3.50
|2.90
|8
|25.0%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-6-1
|5-5
|5-4-1
|6.5
|2.80
|3.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-6-1
|2.80
|3.70
|7
|24.1%
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-6
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|4
