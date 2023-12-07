How to Watch the Bruins vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins will host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, December 7, with the Bruins having won three straight, and the Sabres on a four-game losing run.
The Sabres' game against the Bruins will air on MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info
Bruins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|Bruins
|5-2 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 59 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank second.
- The Bruins rank 11th in the NHL with 80 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 35 goals during that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|24
|14
|22
|36
|28
|12
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|24
|11
|12
|23
|21
|13
|27.3%
|Charlie Coyle
|24
|9
|10
|19
|11
|12
|52.4%
|Pavel Zacha
|24
|8
|11
|19
|9
|12
|49.7%
|Charlie McAvoy
|20
|3
|16
|19
|17
|3
|-
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 90 goals conceded (3.5 per game) is 29th in the league.
- With 74 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Sabres have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|26
|6
|16
|22
|15
|20
|45.8%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|26
|6
|15
|21
|18
|17
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|26
|11
|9
|20
|11
|18
|41.5%
|John-Jason Peterka
|26
|10
|9
|19
|7
|11
|22.2%
|Alex Tuch
|22
|8
|9
|17
|6
|21
|42.9%
