The Boston Bruins will host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, December 7, with the Bruins having won three straight, and the Sabres on a four-game losing run.

The Sabres' game against the Bruins will air on MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info

Bruins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/14/2023 Sabres Bruins 5-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 59 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank second.

The Bruins rank 11th in the NHL with 80 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals during that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 24 14 22 36 28 12 0% Brad Marchand 24 11 12 23 21 13 27.3% Charlie Coyle 24 9 10 19 11 12 52.4% Pavel Zacha 24 8 11 19 9 12 49.7% Charlie McAvoy 20 3 16 19 17 3 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 90 goals conceded (3.5 per game) is 29th in the league.

With 74 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Sabres have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players