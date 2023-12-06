Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in York County, Maine today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshwood High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Dover, NH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
