The Maine Black Bears (5-4) take on the Harvard Crimson (5-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Maine vs. Harvard Scoring Comparison

The Crimson's 73.8 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 60.7 the Black Bears give up.

Harvard is 5-3 when it scores more than 60.7 points.

Maine's record is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 73.8 points.

The Black Bears put up 9.0 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Crimson give up (68.4).

When Maine totals more than 68.4 points, it is 2-0.

When Harvard allows fewer than 59.4 points, it is 3-0.

The Black Bears are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.0% lower than the Crimson concede to opponents (41.1%).

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 45.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

Maine Schedule