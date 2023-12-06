How to Watch the Maine vs. Harvard Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (5-4) take on the Harvard Crimson (5-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine vs. Harvard Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson's 73.8 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 60.7 the Black Bears give up.
- Harvard is 5-3 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
- Maine's record is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Black Bears put up 9.0 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Crimson give up (68.4).
- When Maine totals more than 68.4 points, it is 2-0.
- When Harvard allows fewer than 59.4 points, it is 3-0.
- The Black Bears are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.0% lower than the Crimson concede to opponents (41.1%).
Maine Leaders
- Anne Simon: 19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 45.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)
- Adrianna Smith: 12.7 PTS, 11.6 REB, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Caroline Bornemann: 6.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)
- Sarah Talon: 6.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Olivia Rockwood: 4.8 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Drake
|L 72-56
|Knapp Center
|11/30/2023
|Indiana
|L 67-59
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Fordham
|W 74-62
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/17/2023
|JMU
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/20/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
