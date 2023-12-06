The Maine Black Bears (6-4) are favored by 2.5 points against the Boston University Terriers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 129.5.

Maine vs. Boston University Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Case Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maine -2.5 129.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maine Betting Records & Stats

Maine and its opponents have gone over 129.5 combined points in four of nine games this season.

Maine's outings this year have an average total of 133.9, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Black Bears are 5-4-0 ATS this season.

This season, Maine has been favored seven times and won four of those games.

The Black Bears have a record of 3-2 when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Maine has a 58.3% chance to win.

Maine vs. Boston University Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maine 4 44.4% 70.2 136.2 63.7 130.2 137.1 Boston University 2 33.3% 66 136.2 66.5 130.2 139.7

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

The 70.2 points per game the Black Bears score are only 3.7 more points than the Terriers give up (66.5).

Maine is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Maine vs. Boston University Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maine 5-4-0 3-2 3-6-0 Boston University 2-4-0 2-4 2-4-0

Maine vs. Boston University Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maine Boston University 8-4 Home Record 9-4 5-12 Away Record 6-11 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

