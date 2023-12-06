Wednesday's contest between the Harvard Crimson (5-3) and the Maine Black Bears (5-4) at Cross Insurance Center has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Harvard coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM on December 6.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Black Bears earned a 74-62 victory against Fordham.

Maine vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 68, Maine 64

Other America East Predictions

Maine Schedule Analysis

On November 14 against the Rhode Island Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in our computer rankings, the Black Bears claimed their best win of the season, a 59-48 victory at home.

Maine has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

The Black Bears have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Maine 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 80) on November 14

60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 187) on November 25

74-62 on the road over Fordham (No. 211) on December 2

58-48 on the road over La Salle (No. 233) on November 9

69-48 at home over UMass (No. 291) on November 12

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 45.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

Adrianna Smith: 12.7 PTS, 11.6 REB, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Caroline Bornemann: 6.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

Sarah Talon: 6.2 PTS, 40 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

Olivia Rockwood: 4.8 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears' -11 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.4 points per game (279th in college basketball) while allowing 60.7 per contest (118th in college basketball).

