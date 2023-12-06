Wednesday's contest at Case Gym has the Boston University Terriers (3-5) squaring off against the Maine Black Bears (6-4) at 7:00 PM (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a 67-64 victory for Boston University, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Maine vs. Boston University Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Case Gym

Maine vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 67, Maine 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. Boston University

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston University (-3.7)

Boston University (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 130.7

Boston University has put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Maine is 5-4-0. The Terriers have a 2-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Black Bears have a record of 3-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears put up 70.2 points per game (264th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per contest (39th in college basketball). They have a +65 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Maine loses the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It records 29.3 rebounds per game, 320th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.8.

Maine connects on 5.7 three-pointers per game (311th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.3. It shoots 30.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.3%.

Maine has won the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 10.4 (77th in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (91st in college basketball).

