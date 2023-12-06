The Boston University Terriers (3-5) go up against the Maine Black Bears (6-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Case Gym. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maine vs. Boston University Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maine Stats Insights

  • This season, the Black Bears have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Terriers' opponents have made.
  • Maine is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Black Bears are the 322nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 207th.
  • The Black Bears score only 3.7 more points per game (70.2) than the Terriers allow (66.5).
  • Maine is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Maine performed better in home games last year, scoring 78.5 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Black Bears surrendered 67 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.1 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Maine drained 1.3 more threes per game (7.5) than in road games (6.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in road games (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Columbia L 75-56 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Holy Cross W 72-57 Hart Recreation Center
12/3/2023 Brown W 60-49 Cross Insurance Center
12/6/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym
12/9/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Cross Insurance Center
12/18/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.