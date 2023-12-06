The Boston University Terriers (3-5) go up against the Maine Black Bears (6-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Case Gym. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

This season, the Black Bears have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Terriers' opponents have made.

Maine is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Black Bears are the 322nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 207th.

The Black Bears score only 3.7 more points per game (70.2) than the Terriers allow (66.5).

Maine is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Maine performed better in home games last year, scoring 78.5 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game when playing on the road.

The Black Bears surrendered 67 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.1 on the road.

When playing at home, Maine drained 1.3 more threes per game (7.5) than in road games (6.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in road games (30.7%).

