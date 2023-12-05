Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In Washington County, Maine, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Searsport District High School at Narraguagus High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Harrington, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.