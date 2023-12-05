Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Penobscot County, Maine. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Presque Isle High School at Mattanawcook Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 5

4:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lincoln, ME

Lincoln, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Foxcroft Academy at Penobscot Valley High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5

5:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Howland, ME

Howland, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Schenck High School at Central High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5

5:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Corinth, ME

Corinth, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Dexter Regional High School at Stearns High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Millinocket, ME

Millinocket, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Bangor Christian School at Hermon High School