Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Penobscot County, Maine. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Presque Isle High School at Mattanawcook Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lincoln, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foxcroft Academy at Penobscot Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Howland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schenck High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Corinth, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dexter Regional High School at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bangor Christian School at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hermon, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
