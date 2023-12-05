How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In a Tuesday NBA schedule that features two compelling matchups, the New York Knicks versus the Milwaukee Bucks is a game to catch.
Today's NBA Games
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the New York Knicks
The Knicks look to pull of an away win at the Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT, BSWI, and MSG
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 14-6
- NY Record: 12-7
- MIL Stats: 121.1 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- NY Stats: 110.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.9 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (20.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 5.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -5.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -200
- NY Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 225.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns
The Suns take to the home court of the Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 12-9
- PHO Record: 12-8
- LAL Stats: 112.5 PPG (20th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (18th)
- PHO Stats: 116.2 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (16th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (22.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.0 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 5.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -1.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -125
- PHO Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 227.5 points
