Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Kennebec County, Maine. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Temple Academy at Pine Tree Academy

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5

5:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Ararat High School at Monmouth Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Monmouth, ME

Monmouth, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Winthrop High School at Wells High School