Tuesday's contest that pits the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) against the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Madison Square Garden is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Florida Atlantic. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 72, Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-1.3)

Florida Atlantic (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Illinois' record against the spread this season is 2-4-0, and Florida Atlantic's is 6-2-0. One of the Fighting Illini's games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Owls' games have gone over.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini are outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game with a +133 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.6 points per game (122nd in college basketball) and give up 58.6 per outing (seventh in college basketball).

Illinois wins the rebound battle by 14.2 boards on average. It collects 45.3 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.1 per outing.

Illinois knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) while shooting 32.8% from deep (193rd in college basketball). It is making 3.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.1 per game while shooting 27.9%.

The Fighting Illini score 94.7 points per 100 possessions (176th in college basketball), while giving up 71.5 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Illinois has come up short in the turnover battle by four turnovers per game, committing 12.7 (240th in college basketball action) while forcing 8.7 (353rd in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game (posting 83.9 points per game, 35th in college basketball, and conceding 67.1 per contest, 100th in college basketball) and have a +134 scoring differential.

Florida Atlantic wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It records 35.4 rebounds per game, 90th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.5.

Florida Atlantic hits 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (37th in college basketball), compared to the 7 per game its opponents make, at a 32% rate.

Florida Atlantic has won the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 10.3 (68th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (185th in college basketball).

