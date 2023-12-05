Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Cumberland County, Maine, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Temple Academy at Pine Tree Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennebunk High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.