You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and others on the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers prior to their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -185)

Monday's over/under for Tatum is 30.5 points. That is 3.1 more than his season average of 27.4.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 24.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.7 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.

Brown has averaged 3.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: -149)

The 14.5-point prop total for Jrue Holiday on Monday is 2.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 12.4.

He has pulled down 7.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Holiday averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Monday's over/under.

Holiday's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -141)

Haliburton is averaging 27.0 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 less than Monday's prop total.

He has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Haliburton averages 11.8 assists, 1.3 more than Monday's over/under.

Haliburton averages 3.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +140) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Monday's over/under for Myles Turner is 16.5 points. That is 0.1 fewer than his season average of 16.6.

He has averaged 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).

Turner has averaged 1.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Monday's assist over/under (1.5).

Turner has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

