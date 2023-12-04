The Boston Celtics (15-4) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Pacers allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots better than 50.4% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The 116.7 points per game the Celtics average are 9.2 fewer points than the Pacers give up (125.9).

Boston is 2-0 when scoring more than 125.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 123 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 111.1 points per contest.

Defensively Boston has played better in home games this season, allowing 105.4 points per game, compared to 109.1 away from home.

At home, the Celtics are averaging 3.2 more three-pointers per game (17.3) than when playing on the road (14.1). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to on the road (32.9%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries