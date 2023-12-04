The Boston Celtics' (15-4) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Monday, December 4 game against the Indiana Pacers (10-8) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Celtics are coming off of a 125-119 win against the 76ers in their last outing on Friday. In the victory, Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 21 points.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Calf 18.9 6.7 1.9

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (Knee), Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel)

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -4.5 238.5

