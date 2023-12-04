Celtics vs. Pacers December 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A pair of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Tyrese Haliburton (25.9 points per game, 13th in league) and the Indiana Pacers (9-7) welcome in Jayson Tatum (27.7, ninth) and the Boston Celtics (14-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Celtics Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tatum gets the Celtics 27.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 21.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- The Celtics are receiving 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Derrick White this season.
- Al Horford is averaging 6.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton puts up 25.9 points, 11.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- Myles Turner posts 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per contest.
- Bruce Brown puts up 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Buddy Hield averages 13.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
- Bennedict Mathurin puts up 12.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Celtics vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Celtics
|127.6
|Points Avg.
|116.3
|124.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.7
|50.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|38.6%
|Three Point %
|36%
