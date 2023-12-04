Al Horford and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be matching up versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 125-119 win over the 76ers, Horford had 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Horford, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.6 9.5 Rebounds 8.5 6.6 6.9 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.2 PRA -- 17 19.6 PR -- 14.2 16.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.8



Al Horford Insights vs. the Pacers

Horford has taken 6.1 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 6.1% and 6.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 3.8 threes per game, or 7.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 107.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.6.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked last in the NBA, giving up 125.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pacers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 24.8 assists per game, the Pacers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 10.0 makes per game.

Al Horford vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 11 5 4 0 1 1 1

