In the Week 13 contest between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Rhamondre Stevenson hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Stevenson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Rhamondre Stevenson score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Stevenson has racked up a team-high 580 rushing yards (52.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Stevenson has also caught 37 passes for 238 yards (21.6 per game).

Stevenson has rushed for a touchdown in four games.

Rhamondre Stevenson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 25 0 6 64 0 Week 2 Dolphins 15 50 1 3 10 0 Week 3 @Jets 19 59 0 1 3 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 14 30 0 2 10 0 Week 5 Saints 8 24 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 10 46 1 5 24 0 Week 7 Bills 9 34 0 6 51 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 10 39 0 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 9 87 1 4 42 0 Week 10 Colts 20 88 0 3 14 0 Week 12 @Giants 21 98 1 5 9 0

Rep Rhamondre Stevenson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.