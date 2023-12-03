The Boston Bruins, Pavel Zacha among them, face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Fancy a wager on Zacha in the Bruins-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pavel Zacha vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zacha Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Zacha has averaged 19:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In eight of 23 games this year, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zacha has a point in 15 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Zacha has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Zacha goes over his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zacha Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 23 Games 4 18 Points 2 8 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.