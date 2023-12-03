Will Pavel Zacha Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 3?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Pavel Zacha going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Zacha stats and insights
- In eight of 23 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- Zacha's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Zacha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|14:42
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|21:08
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|22:41
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
