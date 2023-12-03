Something has to give when the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup December 3, 2023 with the New England Patriots (2-9), who are on their own four-game losing streak.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Patriots Insights

This season the Patriots average 10 fewer points per game (13.5) than the Chargers allow (23.5).

The Patriots average 293.5 yards per game, 97.1 fewer yards than the 390.6 the Chargers give up.

This season New England averages 99.6 yards per game on the ground, 11 fewer than Los Angeles allows (110.6).

This year the Patriots have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Chargers' takeaways (15).

Patriots Home Performance

The Patriots score more points at home (14.8 per game) than they do overall (13.5), but they also concede more (23 per game) than overall (22.5).

At home, the Patriots pick up more yards (309.5 per game) than overall (293.5). But they also concede more (329.8 per game) than overall (316.8).

New England accumulates more passing yards at home (213 per game) than it does overall (193.8), and concedes fewer at home (221 per game) than overall (222.7).

The Patriots accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (96.5 per game) than they do overall (99.6), and concede more (108.8 per game) than overall (94.1).

The Patriots successfully convert fewer third downs at home (32.9%) than they do overall (33.6%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (40%) than overall (38.8%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Washington L 20-17 FOX 11/12/2023 Indianapolis L 10-6 NFL Network 11/26/2023 at New York L 10-7 FOX 12/3/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 12/17/2023 Kansas City - FOX 12/24/2023 at Denver - NFL Network

