The Los Angeles Chargers will play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Chargers will win -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Watch the Patriots in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Chargers are putting up 24.5 points per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank 23rd on defense with 23.5 points allowed per game. The Patriots' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, posting 13.5 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 21st with 22.5 points ceded per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Chargers vs Patriots on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (-5.5) Over (39.5) Chargers 25, Patriots 17

Place your bets on the Chargers-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Patriots Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Patriots.

New England has a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

New England games have gone over the point total three out of 11 times this season.

The average total points scored in Patriots games this year (39.5) is two points higher than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chargers Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Los Angeles has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chargers have covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of 11 times this season.

Chargers games average 47.7 total points per game this season, 8.2 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Patriots vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 24.5 23.5 25.5 24.5 23.2 22.2 New England 13.5 22.5 14.8 23 11.8 22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.