In the upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Oskar Steen to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

Steen has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Steen has no points on the power play.

Steen averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:15 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:03 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:37 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:19 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:17 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:27 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 4:08 Home W 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.