Will Morgan Geekie Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 3?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Morgan Geekie a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Geekie stats and insights
- Geekie has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Geekie has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Geekie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|13:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|12:57
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.