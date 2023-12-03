For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Morgan Geekie a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

  • Geekie has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Geekie has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:12 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 12:57 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:35 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 4-1

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

