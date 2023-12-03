Can we count on Matt Grzelcyk scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

Grzelcyk has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (four shots).

Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.

Grzelcyk's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Grzelcyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:56 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 7-4 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 3:29 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:08 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

