The Brown Bears (2-7) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they try to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Maine Black Bears (5-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 138.5.

Maine vs. Brown Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bangor, Maine

Bangor, Maine Venue: Cross Insurance Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maine -1.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maine Betting Records & Stats

Maine's games have had a combined total of more than 138.5 points two times this season (in eight outings).

Maine has an average total of 136.7 in its matchups this year, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Black Bears' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

Maine has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won three of those games.

The Black Bears have entered six games this season favored by -120 or more and are 3-3 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Maine has a 54.5% chance to win.

Maine vs. Brown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maine 2 25% 71.3 145.3 65.3 139.1 136.9 Brown 5 71.4% 74.0 145.3 73.8 139.1 145.5

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

The Black Bears score only 2.5 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Bears give up (73.8).

Maine is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Maine vs. Brown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maine 4-4-0 3-3 3-5-0 Brown 3-4-0 3-1 4-3-0

Maine vs. Brown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maine Brown 8-4 Home Record 7-5 5-12 Away Record 7-8 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

