The Brown Bears (2-7) aim to break a five-game road losing skid at the Maine Black Bears (5-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Maine vs. Brown Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

  • The Black Bears make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Maine has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Black Bears are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 59th.
  • The Black Bears score just 2.5 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Bears give up (73.8).
  • When Maine totals more than 73.8 points, it is 3-0.

Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Maine played better in home games last year, posting 78.5 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Black Bears allowed 5.1 fewer points per game (67.0) than in road games (72.1).
  • Maine drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 6.5% points better than it averaged away from home (6.2 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ South Florida W 70-59 Yuengling Center
11/25/2023 @ Columbia L 75-56 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Holy Cross W 72-57 Hart Recreation Center
12/3/2023 Brown - Cross Insurance Center
12/6/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym
12/9/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Cross Insurance Center

