With the New England Patriots playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is JuJu Smith-Schuster a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Schuster's 24 grabs have gotten him 159 yards (17.7 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 38 times.

Smith-Schuster has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 33 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 28 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 1 14 0 Week 5 Saints 4 3 6 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 1 1 3 1 Week 9 Commanders 7 6 51 0 Week 10 Colts 1 1 9 0 Week 12 @Giants 4 2 10 0

