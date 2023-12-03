The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jakub Lauko light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauko stats and insights

Lauko is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).

Lauko has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:42 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:29 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:31 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:24 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:46 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 11:30 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

