Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins will play on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Looking to bet on DeBrusk's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, DeBrusk has averaged 16:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

DeBrusk has a goal in four of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 10 of 22 games this season, DeBrusk has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

DeBrusk has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 22 games played.

The implied probability is 53.5% that DeBrusk goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 22 Games 4 10 Points 1 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

