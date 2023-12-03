Ezekiel Elliott will be facing the 14th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 95 rushing carries, Elliott has picked up 377 yards on the ground (34.3 ypg). He's scored two rushing touchdowns. And Elliott has tacked on 20 receptions for 114 yards (10.4 ypg).

Elliott vs. the Chargers

Elliott vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 71 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 71 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Chargers have let one opposing rusher to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 12 opposing players this year.

The Chargers have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 110.6 rushing yards the Chargers allow per contest makes them the 14th-ranked run defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Chargers have totaled 13 touchdowns on the ground (1.2 per game). The Chargers' defense is 26th in the NFL in that category.

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-120)

Elliott Rushing Insights

Elliott has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (63.6%) out of 11 opportunities.

The Patriots pass on 58.2% of their plays and run on 41.8%. They are 32nd in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 276 rushes this season. He's handled 95 of those carries (34.4%).

Elliott has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 12.5% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 14 red zone carries for 43.8% of the team share (his team runs on 54.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Ezekiel Elliott Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-120)

Elliott Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this season, Elliott has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Elliott has been targeted on 26 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season (6.8% target share).

He has picked up 4.4 yards per target (114 yards on 26 targets).

Elliott does not have a TD reception this season in 11 games.

Elliott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

