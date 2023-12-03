Will Derek Forbort Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 3?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Derek Forbort light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Forbort stats and insights
- Forbort is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Forbort has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Forbort recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:33
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:57
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.