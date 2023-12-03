Demario Douglas did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Douglas' stats can be found on this page.

In the passing game, Douglas has been targeted 55 times, with season stats of 410 yards on 36 receptions (11.4 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has four carries for 29 yards.

Demario Douglas Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Patriots have three other receivers on the injury list this week: Matthew Slater (LP/ankle): 0 Rec Kayshon Boutte (LP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Ty Montgomery (DNP/illness): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Douglas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 36 410 262 0 11.4

Douglas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 40 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 15 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 45 0 Week 5 Saints 2 1 24 0 Week 7 Bills 6 4 54 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 5 25 0 Week 9 Commanders 7 5 55 0 Week 10 Colts 9 6 84 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 6 49 0

