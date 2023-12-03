On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Danton Heinen going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

Heinen has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Heinen has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Heinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:15 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:06 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:15 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:12 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:55 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 13:12 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:55 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

