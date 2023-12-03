Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Blue Jackets on December 3, 2023
Player props are available for David Pastrnak and Zachary Werenski, among others, when the Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 36 points. He has 14 goals and 22 assists this season.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|10
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|5
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 23 games, with eight goals and 12 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
Pavel Zacha Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
Pavel Zacha has 18 total points for Boston, with eight goals and 10 assists.
Zacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Werenski has scored one goal (zero per game) and collected 17 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with 18 total points (0.8 per game).
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Boone Jenner has helped lead the offense for Columbus this season with 12 goals and five assists.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
